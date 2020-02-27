These Love Is Blind Wedding Photos Capture the Heartbreaking (and Heartwarming) Finale Moments

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 10:00 AM

Love Is Blind

Netflix

So, you've made it through the Love Is Blind finale. Here you are. You've watched 10 episodes of an addictive reality show that featured singles falling in love and getting engaged without ever seeing the other person. The finale, which dropped on Thursday, Feb. 27, featured four of the five couples followed by cameras after their engagements make it down the aisle. But once at the altar, not everybody got the fairytale ending. Warning, spoilers follow!

With Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack already done long before the couples made it back to reality to meet friends and families, just Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli, Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase, Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike were left to decide whether they wanted to live in holy matrimony.

And it's not just marriage, it was getting married to somebody they fell in love with sight unseen and have only known for a few weeks.

Just two couples made it to the altar and actually got married. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed got hitch, as did Matt Barnett and Amber Pike. You've seen their weddings (or lack of weddings), now get another look at the milestone life event (or embarrassing fiasco) below. A wedding photographer was there to capture the joyous occasion for the two couples, and the heartbreaking end to the other three relationships. See them below.

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Cameron and Lauren

After talking for just a few days, these two said they loved one another and got engaged.

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Cameron and Lauren

Outside of the bubble, Cameron made an effort to impress Lauren's dad.

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Cameron and Lauren

These two are just one of two couples to tie the knot on the show.

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Giannina and Damian

These two had their fair share of issues. Earlier in the season she admitted to "losing her butterflies" for Damian.

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Giannina and Damian

They worked through their issues, but it doesn't seem like it was enough.

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Giannina and Damian

After Giannina said, "I do," Damian dropped a bombshell and said he couldn't marry her. Gi then went running.

Love Is Blind Wedding

Myles Berrio

Barnett and Amber

Despite Barnett having feelings for two other women while in the pods, he and Amber fell hard for each other and tied the knot.

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Kenny and Kelly

They made it down the aisle, but...

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Kenny and Kelly

Kelly was never quite on board the Kenny train.

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Mark and Jessica

Jessica fell hard for Barnett in the pods, but when he told her he no longer felt the same way, she went running back to Mark.

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Mark and Jessica

Mark was all in on Jessica, but...as you can see, she wasn't on the same page.

Love Is Blind Wedding

LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography

Mark and Jessica

The age difference—at the time, Mark was 24 and Jessica was 34—proved to be an issue for the two.

For more wedding photos, head on over here and here.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.

