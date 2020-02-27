These Love Is Blind Wedding Photos Capture the Heartbreaking (and Heartwarming) Finale Moments

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 10:00 AM
So, you've made it through the Love Is Blind finale. Here you are. You've watched 10 episodes of an addictive reality show that featured singles falling in love and getting engaged without ever seeing the other person. The finale, which dropped on Thursday, Feb. 27, featured four of the five couples followed by cameras after their engagements make it down the aisle. But once at the altar, not everybody got the fairytale ending. Warning, spoilers follow!
With Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack already done long before the couples made it back to reality to meet friends and families, just Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli, Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase, Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike were left to decide whether they wanted to live in holy matrimony.
And it's not just marriage, it was getting married to somebody they fell in love with sight unseen and have only known for a few weeks.
Just two couples made it to the altar and actually got married. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed got hitch, as did Matt Barnett and Amber Pike. You've seen their weddings (or lack of weddings), now get another look at the milestone life event (or embarrassing fiasco) below. A wedding photographer was there to capture the joyous occasion for the two couples, and the heartbreaking end to the other three relationships. See them below.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
After talking for just a few days, these two said they loved one another and got engaged.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Outside of the bubble, Cameron made an effort to impress Lauren's dad.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
These two are just one of two couples to tie the knot on the show.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
These two had their fair share of issues. Earlier in the season she admitted to "losing her butterflies" for Damian.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
They worked through their issues, but it doesn't seem like it was enough.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
After Giannina said, "I do," Damian dropped a bombshell and said he couldn't marry her. Gi then went running.
Myles Berrio
Despite Barnett having feelings for two other women while in the pods, he and Amber fell hard for each other and tied the knot.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
They made it down the aisle, but...
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Kelly was never quite on board the Kenny train.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Jessica fell hard for Barnett in the pods, but when he told her he no longer felt the same way, she went running back to Mark.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
Mark was all in on Jessica, but...as you can see, she wasn't on the same page.
LaJoy Cox for LaJoy Photography
The age difference—at the time, Mark was 24 and Jessica was 34—proved to be an issue for the two.
