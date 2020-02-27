This Video of Elisabeth Moss Getting Pranked By an "Invisible Man" Will Make You Jump

It's only a video…it's only a video…

On Wednesday, Elisabeth Moss got a visit from the Invisible Man during an elaborate prank celebrating the release of her upcoming film The Invisible Man. Orchestrated by Universal Pictures during The Handmaid's Tale star's press junket, Experiential Director Josh Randall and the rest of the special effects team surprised Moss, her co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen and the journalists that were interviewing them with supernatural encounters that appeared to be done by an invisible presence.

"So, the gimmick is that they interview one of the stunt coordinators," Randall said into the camera before beginning the prank. "At which point, we are free to do what we do."

As the journalists settled in and prepare for their interviews, Randall and his team kicked things off by playing a suspicious ominous noise and making an unattended briefcase slam shut suddenly. Immediately shaken up, one journalist shrieked and yelled, "Okay, I think I'm going to run away now…Oh, okay. I'm done."