The Ex-Girlfriend of Lady Gaga's New Man Shares Her Reaction to Their Romance

You know the feeling when you see your ex with someone new? Now, imagine that someone new was Lady Gaga.

Such was the case for Lindsay Crouse. At the start of this month, the Grammy winner's increasingly visible romance with Michael Polansky sparked headlines over Super Bowl 2020 weekend, culminating in the new couple making matters Instagram official. "We had so much fun in Miami," the Oscar winner wrote of their weekend getaway in a caption for a photo of the triple threat cuddled up on Polansky's lap.

Meanwhile, Crouse, a New York Times Opinion senior staff editor, was getting texts. As she recalled in a piece penned for the website titled, "My Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend Is Lady Gaga," she was "eating bodega grapes at my desk" when she learned the news that Gaga's new man was her old one.

"I dated this normal, mystery man for seven years. Our relationship lasted all of college, and then a few years more. (A popular song from back then described being "caught in a bad romance,'" Crouse wrote, an obvious reference to Gaga's "Bad Romance."