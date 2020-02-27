Stormi Webster's New Photo Shoot With Mom Kylie Jenner Is Her Cutest Yet

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 8:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kylie Jenner's littlest love is turning into quite the fashionista, and she loves the camera!

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday night a slideshow of photos of her and Travis Scott's 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster sitting on a stone step.

The little girl is wearing a black sweatsuit with red lettering. white, red and black Nike sneakers, a jeweled purse and dangling earrings. In one photo, Stormi showcases a particularly sassy look. Another one shows her playing with a phone. Kylie tagged Travis in the first pic.

"#LOVEOFMYLIFE [black heart emoji] [lightning emoji]," wrote the reality star, who often posts photos and videos of their daughter on social media.

About 9 million Instagram users have liked Kylie's new photo slideshow of Stormi.

"Hahahahaha her on the phone in the last photo," commented Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian.

"This face!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote.

"Fit waaaaaay too cute," added singer Halsey.

"Cutie! [heart eyes emoji] ❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote family friend Paris Hilton.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

See Kylie's new photos of Stormi below:

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News

Enneagram Test Results Explained By Expert

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Instagram 2019

Vanessa Bryant Praises Family Tattoo in Honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Tia Mowry Says Kenya Moore's "RHOA" Stories Scare Her

Kris Jenner Spills Family Secrets--Including Her Next Grandkid!

Candyman

Jordan Peele's First Candyman Trailer Is the Furthest Thing From Sweet

Ex-GF of Lady Gaga's New Man Shares Reaction to Romance

Taylor Swift, The Man

Taylor Swift Thanks "Supportive" Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson After "The Man" Cameo

TAGS/ Stormi Webster , Kylie Jenner , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.