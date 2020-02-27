David Beckham Defends Pal Prince Harry Amid Royal Exit

David Beckham is standing by his friend Prince Harry.

The 44-year-old soccer star defended the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex on Thursday's episode of Today.

"Harry's a friend, you know, and we're very proud of the Royal Family," Beckham, who has known Harry for at least a decade and attended his wedding in 2018 with his wife Victoria Beckham, said. "You know, I'm a big royalist. You know, seeing him grow into being a great father, you know, that's one thing that he'd always cared about. I just hope that Harry's OK and he's, you know, becoming the best father, and I can see that that's happening."

Harry and Meghan Markle announced plans to step back as "senior" members of the Royal Family in January. They also expressed their intent to become financially independent and to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

After Harry met with Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Households, an agreement was reached. It was established that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must step back from royal duties, including military appointments, and that they will no longer receive public funds for such duties. 

In addition, they will no longer be allowed to formally represent Her Majesty. Although, they will maintain their private patronages and associations. Furthermore, the couple will retain their "HRH" titles; however, they will no longer actively use them. A spokesperson for the couple also said Harry and Meghan will retain their titles of Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and Baron and Baroness Kilkeel. In addition, the spokesperson said Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader.

The couple will begin this next chapter starting March 31. New details regarding their nonprofit organization will also be shared later this year, per the couple's spokesperson.

In addition, Queen also made it clear that Harry, Meghan and their son, Archie Harrison, "will always be much loved members of my family."

"I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," Her Majesty said in a statement back in January. "I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Harry, Meghan and Archie have been spending time in Canada as they enter this next phase. However, Harry recently returned to the U.K. for the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Watch the video to see Beckham's interview.

