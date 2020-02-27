Kris Jenner Predicts Which Daughter Will Have a Child Next

Is another youngster on the way in the Kardashian family?

While none of the famous siblings have made any kind of announcements, Kris Jenner has some ideas for who might expand the family next.

While appearing on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, the famed matriarch got to playing a game with the comedian called "Keeping Up With the Blank."

The game featured prompts like "When I call ____, they never pick up," to which she answered, "Kylie [Jenner]." Even juicier questions were in store, notably, "My next grandchild will come from ____."

"Kourtney [Kardashian]," Kris initially answered. "Or maybe Kylie...what do you think? I think Kourtney."

Then, she added, "Maybe Kendall [Jenner]." As fans know, Kourtney is currently a mom of three and Kylie has daughter Stormi Webster. Meanwhile, Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner child without any kids.