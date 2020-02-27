It's Finally Official: The Proud Family Revival Is Coming to Disney+

One of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood is finally confirmed: The Proud Family is back. After being confirmed by both Tommy Davidson and Jo Marie Payton, Disney+ officially announced The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a revival of the fan-favorite The Proud Family animated series.

Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar are back to helm the new episodes with the original voice cast. Calvin Brown Jr. returns as co-executive producer and story editor.

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us," Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement.