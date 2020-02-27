Kelly Ripa's "Extremely Thirsty" Video of Mark Consuelos’ Workout Will Make Your Jaw Drop

It's getting hot in here!

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa blessed the Internet with an "extremely thirsty" video of her husband Mark Consuelos. Taking place during one of the Riverdale star's intense workouts, an abs-olutely shirtless Mark can be seen breaking a serious sweat. As he effortlessly masters the complex move and engages his core, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host diligently spotted his reps while recorded it all, which she graciously posted to her Instagram.

"How bout a little #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty," she captioned the post, adding the hashtags "#workout" and "#daddy."

Of course, a video this steamy received a lot of love from Kelly's followers. One of the best remarks came from Jerry O'Connell, who commented, "I got a hernia watching this."

Fans of Kelly and Mark know that the longtime couple love to give each other shout-outs on their social medias. Last week, the mom of three shared a sweet throwback picture of the 48-year-old and their children Michael Consuelos, 22, and Lola Consuelos, 18, from a 2001 trip to Hawaii.