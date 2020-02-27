Britney Spears Shows the Exact Moment She Broke Her Foot in New Video

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Oops!
Britney Spearsis stronger now, but earlier this month, she was spotted out in Los Angeles with a medical boot on her left foot. Her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, later revealed the pop star had broken a bone in her feet, explaining the need for the extra footwear.
"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you're my Girl," he captioned photos of them in a hospital.
"My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off #stronger."
As for the moment it happened, the 38-year-old mom of two has it all on video.
On Wednesday, she shared a video of herself on Instagram hurriedly dancing to Kings of Leon's "Sex on Fire," spinning, jumping and whipping her hair in circles. The avid dancer is known to post similar clips of herself being active on her social media page.
Then, at the end of the clip, you can see Spears come up off the ground, land and then fall to the floor, touching her foot.
"I haven't danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!!! And yes …. I know I'm barefoot …. don't laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!!" she explained in the caption. "PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it's kind of loud !!!!!"
Fans weighed in with well wishes for the star, including Selma Blair, who commented, "You are adorable. And that is full on buzz kill. Recover well angel."