Britney Spears Shows the Exact Moment She Broke Her Foot in New Video

Oops!

Britney Spearsis stronger now, but earlier this month, she was spotted out in Los Angeles with a medical boot on her left foot. Her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, later revealed the pop star had broken a bone in her feet, explaining the need for the extra footwear.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you're my Girl," he captioned photos of them in a hospital.

"My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off #stronger."

As for the moment it happened, the 38-year-old mom of two has it all on video.