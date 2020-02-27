2020 ACM Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Get ready, country music lovers, the 2020 ACM Awards is almost here!

The nominees for the ceremony were revealed on Thursday morning and include the likes of Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Justin Bieber.

Country music singers Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde helped announce the nominations via video message.

More details about the ceremony, including performers and collaborations, are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Last week, several preliminary winners for the 2020 ACM Awards were announced. They included the stars of the Bobby Jones Show, which won National On-Air Personality of the Year, and KILT-FM in Houston, which was honored as the major market radio station of the year.

Check out a full list of nominees for the 2020 ACM Awards below: