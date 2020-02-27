2020 ACM Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Get ready, country music lovers, the 2020 ACM Awards is almost here!

The nominees for the ceremony were revealed on Thursday morning and include the likes of Maren MorrisThomas RhettMiranda LambertKacey Musgraves and Justin Bieber

Country music singers Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde helped announce the nominations via video message.

More details about the ceremony, including performers and collaborations, are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Last week, several preliminary winners for the 2020 ACM Awards were announced. They included the stars of the Bobby Jones Show, which won National On-Air Personality of the Year, and KILT-FM in Houston, which was honored as the major market radio station of the year.

Check out a full list of nominees for the 2020 ACM Awards below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

GIRL, Maren

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 

God's Country, Blake Shelton

One Man Band, Old Dominion

Rainbow, Kacey Musgraves

Rumor, Lee Brice

What If I Never Get Over You, Lady Antebellum

SONG OF THE YEAR 

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

God's Country, Blake Shelton 

One Man Band, Old Dominion

Some Of It, Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber o

God's Country, Blake Shelton

One Man Band, Old Dominion

Remember You Young, Thomas Rhett

Sugar Coat, Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR 

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Dive Bar, Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Fooled Around And Fell In Love, Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Old Town Road,  Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens In A Small Town, Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

The ACM Awards telecast will air from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 live on the CBS Television Network and the subscription service CBS All Access at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out a list of winners of last year's ACM Awards.

