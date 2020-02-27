Fall in Love With Spring 2020's Romantic Silhouettes Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love fall and winter fashion, with its deep colors, rich textures and strong, structured silhouettes... but with spring on the way, it's time to lighten up!

There's something about the softness and subtlety of spring fabrics, with their sheer overlays, pretty prints, and lace details that bring everything to another level. For example, we're loving the flirty little dresses with ruffles, the lace blouses that bring a little drama, and even the simple bias-cut skirts that sport a slit for some added visual interest.

If you're ready for spring, and you want to bring a little more romance into your wardrobe, shop our picks below!