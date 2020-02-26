YouTuber Ricky Dillon Comes Out as Gay 4 Years After Identifying as Asexual

Today marks the start of a new chapter for YouTuber Ricky Dillon.

From this point on, Ricky Dillon says he's being honest with himself about his sexuality after struggling for years to come to terms with who he is. In a new YouTube video, the entertainer reveals he's accepted he's "1000 percent gay", something that he's "terrified" to admit, namely because of the religious household he was raised in. "It was drilled into my brain from an early age that being gay is one of the worst things that could happen." Ricky explains, "I am so terrified [my family's] not going to accept me for being gay, because I know their beliefs."

Not to say, Ricky doesn't love his parents, nor does he wish to paint them in a bad light. He insists they're "great parents" and he had a "great childhood," but the "fact of the matter is I'm gay and it's something they don't believe in.'

"I wanted to come out years ago. I'm not scared of telling you guys," Dillon shares.