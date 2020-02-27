EXCLUSIVE!

Detective Ambrose Dares Jamie to Do Something Bad in The Sinner Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 8:00 AM

Jamie is getting closer and closer to the edge on The Sinner.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of The Sinner, which sees Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer) and Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman) having a tense confrontation on the streets of New York City.

"I'm stronger than you. I can take you down any time I want," Jamie tells his pursuer.

"What's with you anyway? You think you're the only person that's angry at the world?" Ambrose asks.

"No! That's the problem, I'm not," Jamie responds.

"Then stop indulging yourself," Ambrose retorts. "We all have dark thoughts, we learn how to live with them. We contain them."

Matt Bomer in The Sinner Season 3 Trailer Will Leave You Shook

Jamie begins further antagonizing the detective by bringing up his divorce and increasing age and that's when Ambrose dares him to follow through on his violent thoughts in real life.

"Just do something! You're going to act out, you're not going to act out," Ambrose yells. "Quit talking. Do it!"

Check out the tense preview above.

The Sinner airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on USA.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

