Detective Ambrose Dares Jamie to Do Something Bad in The Sinner Sneak Peek

Jamie is getting closer and closer to the edge on The Sinner.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of The Sinner, which sees Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer) and Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman) having a tense confrontation on the streets of New York City.

"I'm stronger than you. I can take you down any time I want," Jamie tells his pursuer.

"What's with you anyway? You think you're the only person that's angry at the world?" Ambrose asks.

"No! That's the problem, I'm not," Jamie responds.

"Then stop indulging yourself," Ambrose retorts. "We all have dark thoughts, we learn how to live with them. We contain them."