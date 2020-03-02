16 Ritual Kits to Invite Balance and Abundance Into Your Life

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for a new way to get in touch with the universe—or even yourself? These cleansing and healing ritual kits will help you set your intentions, guide your meditation and soothe your soul.

Each kit out there has a different purpose. Some are meant to cleanse your abode with sage, and others are designed to invite blessings and abundance into your life. There are also a few kits that you can use to manifest relaxation and self-appreciation while you're taking a bath. If you're a newbie to crystals, we've found an informative book that comes with some must-have stones to get you started on your journey.

We've rounded up the ritual kits you need to help manifest good vibes all around. Shop below!