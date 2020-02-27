Shahs of Sunset Midseason Tease: See Reza Farahan & MJ Javid's Friendship Deteriorate In Real Time

A Shahs of Sunset showdown is just around the corner.

As E! readers surely know, season 8 of the Bravo hit kicked off with longtime BFFs Reza Farahan and Mercedes "MJ" Javid at odds. Why? Well, MJ has been accused of spreading cheating rumors about Reza's husband, Adam Neely.

And, from what we've seen in the exclusive midseason teaser above, fans will witness Reza and MJ's friendship deteriorate in real time.

"Go back to your stupid husband, cheat on each other, go to bath houses," MJ snaps at her once best friend.

"Go home and watch your baby, bitch! What are you doing here?" Reza angrily retorts.

Unfortunately, things seem beyond repair as they each resort to name calling in their respective confessionals. While Reza believes MJ is "a liar," the new mom writes off her former friend as "a f--king asshole."

It seems this drama has taken a toll on the others in the group as Destiney Rose is seen screaming, "Enough is enough!" at the feuding friends. But, is Destiney guiltier than she has let on?