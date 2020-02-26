No, Elisabeth Moss Wasn’t Invited to Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday Party

Same, Elisabeth Moss. Same.

On Tuesday, The Handmaid's Tale actress recalled the sweet moment she shared with Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 SAG Awards back in January during her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live. While reminiscing about the friendly embrace, Elisabeth joked that she was one of her pals now and relived the time the media thought she attended Jen's star-studded 50th birthday bash last year.

"I've never met her," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I literally have never officially met her. And we were staying—well, I was at this hotel and my brother was dropping me off…and I walked into the hotel and there were all these paparazzi outside, so I was like, ‘Who's here?' And I asked and they said it was Jennifer Aniston's birthday party."

"And then the next day, I had all these interviews and they were asking me, like, ‘Oh, my God. Did you have an amazing time at Jen's party? Oh, my God. You went to Jen's birthday party?'" Elisabeth continued. "And I decided I wanted to just, kind of, go with it. I wanted to be like, ‘Yeah, I did. We're really close.'"