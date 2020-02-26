Inside Jennifer Garner's "Positive" Relationship With John Miller

EXCLUSIVE!

While Jennifer Garner has been in a relationship with John Miller for more than a year, there's not much pressure to take things to the next level, and they seem pretty OK with that.

The 47-year-old actress and 41-year-old CEO and Chairman of Cali Group have been dating since mid-2018 and have largely kept their relationship private. While the two have been photographed out in public together, he has never walked a red carpet with her at a celebrity event.

"Jen still sees John and seems content with where things are in their relationship," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "John is a nice normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising kids while being divorced. They've made what they have work and enjoy being together."

"They are happy to see each other when they can," the source added. "There isn't a lot of pressure to make it more than it is. He very much respects how seriously she takes her role as a mom and always put her kids first. They have both had a positive impact on each other."

Garner shares two daughters and a son with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Miller and ex-wife and violinist Caroline Campbell have two children.

"Jen is focused on her kids and prioritizes them," the source said about Garner. "That will never change and that's really what her life is about. She's busy with work and kids. There's not a lot of time for an intense serious relationship. It is what it is for now. But if she can see John and it works, she's very happy to do that. He makes her happy and her time with him is always well spent."

