Food Network's Katie Lee Is Pregnant After Fertility Struggles

Congratulations are in order for Katie Lee!

The 38-year-old Food Network star is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Biegel. The Kitchen celeb shared the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday.

"Eating for two," Lee wrote alongside a photo of herself baring her baby bump and eating a bowl of pasta. "Baby Biegel is on the way!"

The happy news came less than a year after Lee wrote about her fertility struggles in an Instagram post.

"When Ryan and I got married, our plan was to start a family right away. I couldn't wait to get pregnant!" she wrote in April 2019. "I naively thought it would be easy. I'm a healthy woman, I eat a balanced diet, exercise, I don't smoke. Ryan is the same. But reproductive health is an entirely different ballgame. We were trying, I had to have surgery to correct a problem, got an infection, then I was so run down I got shingles. My doctor advised us to try IVF. We just finished the intense process only to get zero healthy embryos. Not only is IVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed. It is really hard to put on a happy face. Fertility issues are supposed to be private so many of us are silently in pain."