Nick Jonas Reveals the Major Celeb Who Trolled Him After That Grammys Mishap

We've all been there, Nick Jonas.

On Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to dish about being a coach on season 18 of The Voice, but all host Jimmy Fallon could talk about was #SpinachGate from the band's performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

When Nick took the stage with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, fans were quick to point out he had some leafy greens in his teeth. The moment, of course, went viral and lead to countless memes and jokes at his expense. But perhaps the greatest one came from none other than The Voice alum Adam Levine.

"Here's the thing that's really frustrating about this," Nick told the late night host, who graciously showed the audience a photograph of the infamous spinach. "There was spinach in my teeth from my breakfast which I hate hours before. So, the entire day, no one thought to be like, ‘Hey, man, there's something back there.'"

Once he found out that #SpinachGate had taken off on the social media, the "Jealous" singer said, "The first message on my phone was from Adam Levine and he was like, ‘Nice performance. You had a little schmutz in your teeth.'"