Real Housewives' Teddi Mellencamp Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Modsy and Claire Leahy
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 2:57 AM
Modsy and Claire Leahy
The 90210 just got a little bit bigger thanks to Teddi Mellencamp's newborn girl!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave birth to baby No. 3! Teddi announced the news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night. Teddi and husband Edwin Arroyave's bundle of joy joins their daughter Slate, son Cruz and his daughter Isabella.
On her Instagram Story, Teddi posted a video from the hospital after welcoming baby.
"Are we healthy and good?" Teddi asked her husband.
"Healthy and good," Edwin replied.
Edwin also shared on his Instagram Story that Teddi "was a champ in the delivery room," telling his followers that both mom and baby are "as healthy as can be."
Later in the night, Teddi also posted a video of her baby girl's feet, set to the song, "My Girl."
Teddi, 38, first announced her pregnancy last September and has continued keeping fans up to date as she counted down to her due date.
"I'm no fortune teller but the day you're arriving is very soon," she recently captioned a lingerie-clad photo from her maternity shoot. "The day you'll be embarrassed of this pic is also in your future."
The Bravolebrity also looked to her Instagram followers for guidance on picking a name for her daughter. "We're still a divided household but I feel like we're close," she told us while debating between Presley, Shay and Dove.
And with just weeks left in her pregnancy, Teddi opened up her newly designed nursery exclusively to E! News.
"There is a picture that says, ‘You are loved,' which I think is a mantra I've said to all my kids. Some of my other Housewives friends gave me some good gifts," the Teddi Tea Pod host revealed. "Lisa Rinna gave me a bunny so that's in there. I have a rocking horse from Erika Jayne. I have an amazing new Doona stroller from Kyle Richards so I'm set up."
Congratulations to Teddi and her family!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?