First Look at E!'s The Funny Dance Show: Comedians Will Make You LOL With Their Dance Moves

If Dancing With the Stars and Last Comic standing had a baby, it'd be The Funny Dance Show.

That's all we were thinking while watching the first look at E!'s new, LOL-worthy dance competition show. As seen in the teaser above, The Funny Dance Show (which premieres Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 10:30 p.m.) tasks your favorite comedians to learn choreographed numbers in the hopes of winning $10,000 for their charity of choice.

Based off hosts Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet's live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Funny Dance Show will showcase what happens when the funniest names in the business try their hands at dance. And, from what we've watched above, it's pretty funny.

Each week, two teams of comedians will work with professional choreographers and backup dancers. After perfecting their steps, the contestants will take their routines to a judged dance-offs. Oh, yes there are judges.