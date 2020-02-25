LeeAnne Locken Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas After 4 Seasons

Bravo
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 7:09 PM
The carny is saying goodbye to Dallas.
LeeAnne Locken is leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas after four seasons, E! News can confirm. She's been a cast member since day one, bringing the drama for four full seasons now.
"The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD," Locken said in a statement. "Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me. I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show."
"Thank you to everyone who has laughed and cried with me along the way," she continued. "It's been an amazing journey, and yes my pantyliner is still exhausted. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can't wait to share with you."
Locken recently married her longtime boyfriend Rich Emberlin, and the wedding aired on the show in November. The two were together over 10 years before tying the knot, and got engaged in season two.
Season four was also a fairly rough one for Locken, as she came under fire for some racist remarks she had made, including some about fellow cast member Kary Brittingham when she called her a "chirpy Mexican." Andy Cohen grilled her over these remarks during the reunion, which aired in January.
"I never understood calling someone by their nationality as being something that you could use that label on. I really didn't," Locken said. "Because in Texas, I mean, we use that word all the time, like for everything."
After Cohen and all of the other women questioned that, she eventually apologized.
"I said things I should never have said," she admitted.
The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo.
