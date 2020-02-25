How Georgina Chapman Is Coping With Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 6:14 PM
More than two years after cutting ties with Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman is still rebuilding her life.
In Oct. 2017, the Marchesa co-founder announced her decision to leave the film producer in light of several sexual misconduct allegations made against him. The couple, who wed in 2007 and have two children together, finalized their divorce in early 2018. She walked away with an estimated $15-20 million and primary custody of 9-year-old India and 6-year-old Dashiell, but as a source tells E! News, Georgina is "very sad" about the future her family faces.
Weinstein is preparing to face possible jail time after being convicted on two of five charges related to rape and criminal sexual activity.
"There's no winning in this situation," our source shares, "just sadness all around. [Georgina] is sad for all of the women who have been affected by Harvey's actions. She is sad for her kids whose lives have been forever changed and have a long road ahead. She's sad that their father will likely be in prison and that they won't have much of a relationship with him."
Adds the insider, "She's still heart broken and grieving for all the victims. The pain of that will never go away."
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
We're told the fashion designer, 43, is surrounded by a "big support system" who continue to help Georgina and the kids. However, our source says Georgina finds it "difficult" to "put the pieces back together and move on with her life."
"She knew this was coming and she wanted to be prepared for her children and what this would mean for them," the source adds. "She has had some contact with Harvey but he doesn't see the kids much. It's a very sad time for everyone who has been impacted."
Georgina has not commented publicly on her ex-husband's conviction, but in 2018 she described feeling "humiliated" by the scandal in an interview with Vogue.
"What are their lives going to be?" she wondered aloud, referencing their children. "What are people going to say to them? It's like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can't bear it for them!"
Weinstein's sentencing is scheduled for March 11 and he will remain behind bars until then. According to his attorney, per CNN, he is still receiving treatment at a New York City hospital after suffering from chest pains and heart palpitations.
E! News has reached out to Georgina's team for comment.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?