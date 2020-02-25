Dean McDermott Recalls the Moment He Spoke to the Parents of His Kids' Bullies

Dean McDermott will not stand for bullying—especially when his children are the victims.

Over the weekend, Tori Spelling revealed on social media that her 11-year-old daughter Stella and 12-year-old son Liam have been bullied at school.

While the Beverly Hills, 90210 star didn't go into specifics about what her kids were experiencing, her husband shed some light during his latest Daddy Issues podcast.

"First, it was Stella. The things that this kid said to her were beyond. He called her the ‘C' word, he made references about how much sex she has and how many things she sucks. This kid made reference to plastic surgery that my wife hasn't had and it being bad. Where does an 11-year-old come up with that?" Dean asked listeners. "The school, they did the right thing. This kid was removed after they talked to this kid and then he turned around and did it again to Stella."

According to Dean, Stella had PTSD and the bullying was "really messing with her emotionally."