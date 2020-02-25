Vanessa Bryant Made ''Last-Minute'' Decision to Speak at Kobe Bryant's Memorial

Kobe Bryant's legacy still lives on.

On Monday, a public memorial service was held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the life of the late Lakers icon and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

It was just last month that the two passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. The father-daughter duo were two of nine people who died in the aircraft.

At the public memorial service, Vanessa Bryant honored her husband and baby girl with an emotional and heartfelt speech.

However, according to a source, Vanessa's eulogy wasn't necessarily a done deal during Monday's memorial service. "Vanessa Bryant's speech was always tentative until the very last minute," a source told E! News.

Before Jimmy Kimmel was slated to introduce her onstage, the insider explained that Vanessa gave him a "signal" on whether or not she was going to get up and speak.