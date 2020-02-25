Watch the Explosive First Promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18

by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 11:40 AM
Play nice now, sisters!
We're finally getting our first look at season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (which moves to Thursdays March 26!) and things look as dramatic as ever for this famous family. Last season, tensions ran high between Kourtney Kardashian and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and things don't appear to be calming down just yet.
The clip starts off with the three oldest sisters bickering as Khloe asks Kourt, "Why do you have to have an attitude?"
"Don't involve yourself in business that is not yours," Kourt replies. "Then don't talk about it in front of me," Khloe retorts.
Later, Kim calls Khloe to drop a bombshell about her ex Tristan Thompson. "You're gonna kill me: Tristan is joining us for dinner," she tells a shocked Khloe.
Kim and Kourtney's feud comes to a head as they nearly get physical during a tense fight. "You have nothing to say!" Kim says before grabbing her older sis. "Don't ever come at me like that!"
"Buttons have been pushed," Kendall Jenner comments.
Don't miss the return of KUWTK Thursday, March 26 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Co-Parenting True With Tristan Thompson: "Her Dad Is a Great Person"
