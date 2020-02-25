Influencer Kassady Bingham's 2-Year-Old Son Dead After Leukemia Battle

It's the family update Kassady Bingham never wanted to share.

Earlier this week, the Instagram influencer revealed on social media that her two-year-old son Milo had passed away after a battle with leukemia.

"Milo went home to Jesus this morning. He didn't lose his battle, he gained the greatest reward; heavenly healing," she shared on Instagram. "I've never felt a pain like this. I'm too heartbroken to say anything else. Thank you all for your love and support. #mightymilo #moreloveformilo."

Kassady later shared a photo of the last time she was able to hold her son in the hospital.

"His spirit had already passed, but I couldn't let go. His body started to stiffen up as I held him. I could no longer form his fingers around mine. I watched his lips turn blue, his skin turn green and his tongue turn white," she shared. "I eventually handed him over to a nurse I had just met that day and watched as she walked out the door with my baby in her arms."