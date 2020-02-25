This Is Us Sneak Peek of Rebecca and Kevin Proves a Mother Always Knows

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 10:31 AM
This Is Us won't be doing Friends' whole, "They don't know that we know they know," thing when it comes to Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore).
In the exclusive sneak peek from the Tuesday, Feb. 25 episode of This Is Us, "Clouds," Kevin visits his mom after learning about her health struggles from Randall (Sterling K. Brown) during the Big Three's trip to the cabin.
"You look great," Kevin tells her.
"I do?" Rebecca asks in surprise.
"Yes, you do! Wonderful, actually," he says.
His enthusiasm betrays him.
"They told you, didn't they?" she asks. Mother's always know, and Rebecca gets the answer by simply looking at him and saying, "Kevin."
"Sweetheart, I'm sorry," she tells him. "I wanted to tell you in person myself."
Kevin's not mad, just concerned for his mother. Her MRI results are due later in the day.
"I'm good, though. I'm good. A little anxious about today, I'm not going to lie, but it's funny, somehow all of this bad news has sort of freed me up. Carpe diem and all that," Rebecca says.
To get their mind off it, and to really carpe diem, Kevin and Rebecca are hitting some record stores together after Miguel (Jon Huertas) bows out to let them get some mother-son bonding in.
"Clouds" also features Toby (Chris Sullivan) making a grand gesture and in the past, the Big Three get their report cards.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?