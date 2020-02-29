See Teenage Gisele Bündchen's First Fashion Week Ever

Before she became one of the world's most successful supermodels ever, Gisele Bundchen was just a teenager making her runway debut at Fashion Week.

When she was 14, Gisele made her big modeling debut, beginning her long and lucrative career as one of the best in the business. Seriously, at one point, Forbes estimated Tom Brady's better half was earning $128,000 per day.

Alas, all good things must eventually come to an end, and in 2015, Gisele reflected on her career after announcing her retirement from the catwalk after modeling for iconic brands such as Chanel, Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana in an emotional Instagram post.

"I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey," The New York Times' bestseller wrote. "Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business."

But success didn't come easy for the supermodel.