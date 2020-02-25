Kristen Bell Recalls the Time Dax Shepard Accidentally Flirted with Her Mom

Kristen Bell isn't letting this one go any time soon.

On Tuesday, the Frozen 2 star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she shared an embarrassing story involving her husband Dax Shepard. While on the topic of her and the Armchair Expert host's family life, host Ellen DeGeneres requested that Kristen tell the audience about the time he accidentally flirted with her mom Lorelei thanks to an unfortunate emoji mishap.

"She was coming in town and sends him a text, like, ‘Be there by 11' and then sends him something else that says, ‘Can't wait to see you tonight,'" the hilarious story began. "And he meant to respond, ‘Smiley face. Smiley face. Smiley face.' And instead, he responds, ‘Eggplant. Eggplant. Eggplant.' And when he did it, he went, ‘Oh no, I made a huge a mistake.'"

"And, by the way, the minute you involve an eggplant an emoji, the whole story changes ‘cuz now it reads, ‘I'll be there in 11. Can't wait for see you tonight,'" Kristen continued, channeling her Gossip Girl narrator voice. "Which is not how the original text read or what she intended."