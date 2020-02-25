Beyoncé Respectfully Changes Her Song Lyrics at Kobe Bryant Memorial

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 6:38 AM
In honor of Kobe Bryant, Beyoncé respectfully changed the lyrics to "one of his favorite songs."
On Monday, the megawatt star took the stage to begin a public memorial held in honor of the late basketball legend and his beloved daughter, Gianna Bryant, both of whom tragically died in a helicopter crash a month ago along with seven others.
After performing the beginning of "XO," the songstress explained, "I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs, so I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together and I want you to sing it so loud they hear your love."
And, as she sang the hit 2013 track while backed by a choir of singers and musicians, it was clear Beyoncé was paying attention to every word she belted out because she appropriately altered some of the original lyrics.
She changed the line "And I'm crashing into you" to "And I'm laughing into you" and swapped "You kill me boy XO" for "Just kiss me boy XO."
In the setting, the song's message was all the more meaningful. While singing "We don't have forever," Beyoncé was visibly taken by the statement.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
After transitioning into a powerful rendition of "Halo," the superstar finished with the added line, "He will be your, she will be your halo," a reference to Kobe and Gianna.
"I love you," she told Vanessa Bryant before exiting the stage. During the celebration of life, Beyoncé was seen comforting Kobe's wife while in their seats during Michael Jordan's tearful speech.
"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens," the star wrote on Instagram last month, following the news of the father and daughter's deaths. "You are deeply missed beloved Kobe."
To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports. For more information or to donate, please click here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?