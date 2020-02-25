Hilary Duff Calls for Law Change After "Creepy" Photographer Incident at Son's Game

Hilary Duff is taking a stand.

The Disney alum, who is mom to kids Luca, 7, and Banks, 1, is calling for laws to be changed after a "creepy" incident at her son's football game over the weekend. On Saturday, the Lizzie McGuire star took to her Instagram to share a video of her confronting a photographer who she said was taking pictures of kids at the game.

"Who are you here with?" Duff could be heard asking the man, who did not confirm his profession. "Do you know any people on the team? Can you stop taking pictures of the kids please?"

"It's legal," the man told Duff, who said that it's making her "feel really uncomfortable."

Revisiting the incident on Monday night, Duff told her followers she was having "more thoughts" on everything that happened.

"To be honest with you, I'm not even sure that I know the guy was 100 percent a paparazzi," Duff began her series of Instagram Story videos. "He could've just been a normal dude, I recognize most of the paparazzi that snap me daily and I've never seen him before."