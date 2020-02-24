The Bachelor's Madison Gives Peter a Fantasy Suite Ultimatum and We Wonder Why She's On This Show

In normal life, if you were anticipating a proposal within a few days, it would be perfectly acceptable to ask your boyfriend not to sleep with anybody else.

And in normal life, it would be unacceptable for your boyfriend to be dating two other women who are also anticipating a proposal, but The Bachelor is not normal life.

Tonight, Peter Weber and his three girlfriends arrived at that TV relationship milestone known as the Fantasy Suite date, where the couples actually get to spend some time alone overnight. Sometimes they have sex, and sometimes they just get to know each other a little better than they've been able to over the last 10 weeks of group dates and awkward country music concerts.

Last season of The Bachelorette, Peter Weber became known for how much sex he had during his fantasy suite date with Hannah Brown, and openly spoke about how important he thinks sex is in a relationship (very important). He's a guy who likes sex, and that is a known thing.

Now, let's talk about what's going on on The Bachelor right now.