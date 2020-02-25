6 Items We Want From Brittany Snow's Wedding Registry

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Aca-cuse us while we buy everything on Brittany Snow's wedding registry!

The Pitch Perfect star and fiancé Tyler Stanaland recently teamed up with The Knot to create their wedding registry. Their must-haves are a true reflection of their love story, which started with tacos and tequila. Perhaps then it's only fitting that a margarita maker and taco bar made the cut!

"We absolutely love that The Knot Registry offers couples like us the ability to completely build a wedding gift registry that is a direct extension of their unique love and relationship," Brittany shared in a statement.

Their pitch perfect registry includes more than Taco Tuesday essentials. It also allows well-wishers the option to contribute funds towards their European honeymoon or their adorable dog Billie's diabetes treatments.

"The Knot Registry's all-in-one capabilities allow couples like Brittany and Tyler to really personalize their wedding registry on their own terms, and showcase the parts of their relationship that make their love unique," The Knot editor-in-chief Kristen Maxwell Cooper shared. Scroll below to check out out favorite picks from Brittany and Tyler!