Matt Fraser Trying on Spanx Is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today

Matt Fraser wants "cheeks of steel" when he proposes to girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis.

How will he manage this? By wearing Spanx, of course.

In this clip from Monday's all-new Meet the Frasers, the Rhode Island resident tries on a new pair of shaping briefs ahead of his proposal to his beauty queen love.

"When you're getting ready to propose to your girlfriend there's a lot involved! A lot," the psychic medium notes in a confessional. "What I need to make sure? Is that, you know, I'm on point."

Even though the Spanx appear extra tight, Matt claims they help him look "friggin' good."

While Matt thinks he's rocking the Spanx "John Travolta style," sister Maria Fraser is more than horrified when she walks in and sees him in the shape wear.

"What the f--k is this?" Maria inquires upon finding Matt in Spanx.

"Um, don't you ring the doorbell?" Matt responds.