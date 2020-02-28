Matt Fraser Trying on Spanx Is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 6:00 AM
Matt Fraser wants "cheeks of steel" when he proposes to girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis.
How will he manage this? By wearing Spanx, of course.
In this clip from Monday's all-new Meet the Frasers, the Rhode Island resident tries on a new pair of shaping briefs ahead of his proposal to his beauty queen love.
"When you're getting ready to propose to your girlfriend there's a lot involved! A lot," the psychic medium notes in a confessional. "What I need to make sure? Is that, you know, I'm on point."
Even though the Spanx appear extra tight, Matt claims they help him look "friggin' good."
While Matt thinks he's rocking the Spanx "John Travolta style," sister Maria Fraser is more than horrified when she walks in and sees him in the shape wear.
"What the f--k is this?" Maria inquires upon finding Matt in Spanx.
"Um, don't you ring the doorbell?" Matt responds.
Understandably, Maria is beyond shocked to find her brother in a "girdle." Yet, Matt makes it clear he's wearing "gentleman Spanx."
"I don't care if they call me a f--kin' fraud, a fake, a con artist, a scam artist," the Meet the Frasers medium adds. "But, if they call me fat, I'm gonna f--king cry."
As Maria urges her brother "to put on some pants," Matt explains he's wearing them in the name of love. Per Matt, he has pulled out all the stops for the proposal, including a photographer.
Thus, he wants to look camera ready.
"You know that the camera adds 10 pounds," Matt informs the Meet the Frasers camera. "I have to make sure that that 10 pounds is sucked back in."
For all of this and more, including Matt accidentally flashing Maria, be sure to watch the clip above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?