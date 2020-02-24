Gabrielle Union Calls Kobe Bryant's Memorial ''Very Healing'' in Heartfelt Tribute

Gabrielle Union is keeping Kobe Bryant's loved ones close to her heart after today's celebration of life honoring the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna.
The actress and husband Dwyane Wade were among dozens of celebrity attendees inside Staples Center for the public memorial, which took place four weeks after Kobe and Gianna died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash.
Gabrielle shared details from the service in a series of candid tweets.
"Few thoughts leaving downtown LA, Staples Center," she wrote. "The beauty of LA was on full display today. Literally every kind of person that lives & loves in LA was present, repping in their own way, mourning in their own unique way. All were welcome & accepted."
"Watching everyone hug and truly acknowledge one another...Very emotional and very healing to witness. Old beefs squashed. New friendships sprouting," she continued.
Gabrielle then urged others to remember that, "Support systems need support systems. Check on folks. Offer assistance in big and small ways, mundane things can be lifesavers."
Her heartwarming message concluded with a note to those still in mourning.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
"To Gigi's teammates we got the chance to meet and their parents, thank you for being fierce warriors on and off the court. Continue to work hard and lean on each other. We celebrate you," she tweeted. "Vanessa & the girls. We love you. We gotchu."
In what marked her first public remarks since Kobe and Gianna's deaths, Vanessa Bryant delivered a moving eulogy on her husband and daughter's legacies.
"They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life," Vanessa shared in part. "They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and miss you, boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, have fun in heaven. Until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always."
To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports. For more information or to donate, please click here.