Gabrielle Union Calls Kobe Bryant's Memorial ''Very Healing'' in Heartfelt Tribute

Gabrielle Union is keeping Kobe Bryant's loved ones close to her heart after today's celebration of life honoring the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna.

The actress and husband Dwyane Wade were among dozens of celebrity attendees inside Staples Center for the public memorial, which took place four weeks after Kobe and Gianna died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash.

Gabrielle shared details from the service in a series of candid tweets.

"Few thoughts leaving downtown LA, Staples Center," she wrote. "The beauty of LA was on full display today. Literally every kind of person that lives & loves in LA was present, repping in their own way, mourning in their own unique way. All were welcome & accepted."

"Watching everyone hug and truly acknowledge one another...Very emotional and very healing to witness. Old beefs squashed. New friendships sprouting," she continued.