Pete Davidson Says His Engagement to Ariana Grande Was ''Over'' After Mac Miller's Death

Big di...alogue energy!

Pete Davidson is known for his crass and cheeky jokes on Saturday Night Live but, in real life, he isn't playing around when it comes to his love life and wanting to become a dad within the next "five years."

The 26-year-old comedian sat down with Charlamagne Tha God, where he candidly discussed his many romances with celebrities like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

Of course, it's safe to say Davidson's most famous relationship was with the Thank U, Next songstress. To everyone's surprise, the two got engaged back in June 2018 when the SNL star was still up-and-coming.

However, after four whirlwind months, the pair called it quits.

For the comedian, he felt things were "over" after Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away in September 2018 due to an accidental overdose.

"I think I said, like, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here,'" Davidson said about being there for Ariana, as she mourned the rapper. "I pretty much knew it was over around after that. That was really horrible and I can't imagine what that s--t is like. That s--t is just terrible."