This Is Literally the Only Shoe You'll Need This Spring

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Your shoe dreams have been answered.
If you've carted a pair of flats around in an extra bag knowing you won't make it through the day in your new stilettos, listen up. If the bottom of your desk resembles the Nordstrom shoe department, but you wouldn't dare venture past the office doors with any of your fabulous heels on, keep reading. Or, if you have plenty of beautiful and tragically unworn shoes to your name, but live in fear of the blisters they may bring during a night out, there is a solution.
The answer to all of your shoe woes just in time for spring? Mime et Moi. The Munich-based shoe brand boasts an array of styles fit for any temperature and occasion—from denim mules to lace-up sandals, blue velvet bows to color-blocking and even bridal.
As if the assortment wasn't enough to make your heart skip a beat, take a seat for this bit: You can change out the heel. *Cue the gasps*
Mime et Moi shoes work with seven different heel styles, including flat, block and stiletto ranging from 1- to 3-inches, thanks to technology that allows you to snap off one heel and snap on another. Each pair, which ranges in price from $159 to $199, comes with the 1-inch flat heel and you can purchase other heel styles in different colors and textures starting at $30 a pair.
Making things even easier for anyone on the go, the extra heels come in duster bags to easily toss into your backpack, purse, tote, large clutch...you get the idea.
Needless to say, it seems like we can bid farewell to the days of carrying extra pairs of shoes around in bulky bags or succumbing to painful toes at a party in the name of fashion. And, with temperatures rising and a new season ahead, it's the perfect time to embrace those open-toed styles—knowing a quick change is just a click away.
