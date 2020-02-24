Christina Aguilera Performs Moving "Ave Maria" at Kobe Bryant Memorial

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 12:51 PM
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Christina Aguilera used her legendary voice to honor another icon.
During a public memorial held on Monday inside the Staples Center for Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash nearly a month ago, the Grammy-winning songstress took the stage to pay tribute to the late basketball great and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.
Donning black, the performer soulfully belted out a rendition of the classic "Ave Maria" while backed by musicians. The star wasn't the only one to serenade the crowd during the celebration of Kobe's life as Beyoncé helped to begin the event by performing her hits "XO" and "Halo." Later on, Alicia Keys, who hosted the 2020 Grammys on the day he passed away, took a seat at the piano to play one of Kobe and wife Vanessa Bryant's "favorite numbers," Ludwig van Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata."
More famous faces took the microphone during the event, including Jimmy Kimmel, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, and Kobe's beloved wife.
"We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls," Vanessa said in her touching, tearful speech.
"God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other," she said of her beloved husband and daughter. "He had to bring them home to have them together."
She tearfully added, "May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day."
To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports. For more information or to donate, please click here.
