Kobe Bryant's Last Human Act Celebrated as "Heroic" During Public Memorial

Up until his passing, Kobe Bryant was doing good for others.

During Monday's celebration of life for the NBA player and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka took to the stage to share his fondest memories of his close friend.

Kobe's former agent and godfather to Gianna had one mission when delivering his speech inside the Staples Center.

"The world knows Kobe as a basketball legend but I've been blessed for 20 years to know him as so much more," Rob shared. "The Kobe I know had three unique sides that I hope to quickly honor today. Kobe the best friend, Kobe the dad, and Kobe the husband."

Rob looked back on the morning Kobe and his daughter passed away. In fact, he recalled the last text conversation he had with the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player.

"Kobe texted back explaining his desire to help a friend of his secure a baseball agency internship for one of his young daughters. Kobe vouched for the girl's character, intellect and work ethic. He clearly wanted to champion a bright future for her," Rob shared. "I texted Kobe right back and said I would put a plan in motion to help him get that done. A handful of minutes later, Kobe and Gianna and seven other beautiful souls ascended into heaven."