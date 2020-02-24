Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Attend Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Public Memorial

Fans and loved ones gathered at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Monday to honor the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant with a celebration of life service.
The date—February 24, 2020—was truly significant. Two was the number on Gianna's basketball jersey and 24 was the number on Kobe's jersey. The number 20 represented the number of years Kobe played for the Lakers and the number of years he was with his wife Vanessa Bryant.
Attendees arrived at the Los Angeles Staples Center—often referred to as "the house that Kobe built"—in their Lakers attire and were given booklets featuring photos of the Bryant family.
Many athletes and celebrities attended the public memorial, as well. Beyoncé performed and Jimmy Kimmel gave a moving speech. Friends and family members attended the celebration of life, as well. At one point, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna in an touching speech.
To see more attendees, see the gallery below.
Beyoncé
The singer performed "XO" followed by "Halo."
Jimmy Kimmel
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host fought back tears during his heartfelt speech.
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
The singer teared up during the public memorial.
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union
The couple attended the celebration of life service at the Los Angeles Staples Center.
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner remembered Kobe and Gianna at the celebration of life service.
LL Cool J
The rapper attended the celebration of life service.
Alicia Keys
The Grammy winner played the piano at the celebration of life.
Phil Jackson
Jackson attended the public memorial.
Anthony Davis
The basketball player attended the celebration of life service.
Michael Jordan & Vanessa Bryant
The basketball star helped Kobe's wife off of the stage after her touching speech.
Snoop Dogg & Shante Broadus
The rapper and his wife remember Kobe and Gianna at the public memorial.
Diana Taurasi
The basketball player gave a moving speech at the celebration of life event.
Shaquille O'Neal
The basketball star gave a touching speech at the celebration of life service.
Bill Russell, James Harden & Russell Westbrook
The basketball players remembered Kobe and Gianna at the celebration of life service.
Michael & Nicole Phelps
The Olympic swimmer and his wife attended the celebration of life service.
Steve Nash, Pau Gasol & Rick Fox
The basketball pros attended the public memorial.
Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry
The couple attended the public memorial.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
The basketball star attended the celebration of life.
Kyle Kuzma
The athlete mourned Kobe and Gianna's deaths at the public memorial.
Luke Walton & John Salley
The coach and the basketball player mourn the deaths of Kobe and Gianna at the public memorial.
Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January. Seven others were killed in the tragic accident, as well: John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; her mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.
Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral earlier this month.
All of the proceeds from the celebration of life ticket sales were donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. According to the website, the organization "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports.