See Jennifer Lopez's Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 11:05 AM
Jennifer Lopez is honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant in her own special way.
Shortly before the father-daughter duo's celebration of life kicked off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jennifer took to Instagram and showcased how she's watching the special ceremony.
"24 & 2," she wrote on social media with purple and yellow heart emojis in honor the Los Angeles Lakers team colors.
And if you look even closer, Jennifer's fresh manicure from Tom Bachik included the numbers 2 and 24 in honor of Gianna and Kobe's respective jersey numbers. The singer and fiancé Alex Rodriguez were later spotted inside the Staples Center to support Vanessa Bryant and the family.
The tribute comes just a couple short weeks after Jennifer and Shakira honored Kobe during the Super Bowl halftime show. As J.Lo performed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a large cross illuminated on the field. The colors purple and gold also lit up, which was an homage to Kobe's longtime basketball team.
Before Monday's celebration of life ceremony kicked off, many stars also took to social media to share their well wishes for all those affected by the tragedy.
"Still having trouble processing this...Life is so short & can be taken for granted. Please love while you can...Please communicate with your friends & family while you can....Grudges are whack as hell. Move on & Move beyond," Kevin Hart wrote on Instagram. "My prayers are still with the families of all of the passengers that were on that helicopter. Kobe your legacy & mentality will live forever... RIP #LiveLoveLaugh."
Jamie Foxx added, "2/24. So many emotions today... still can't process the loss… all we can do is continue to support the families that have been affected by this @kobebryant you and your daughter s Spirit will continue in our hearts."
To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports. For more information or to donate, please click here.
