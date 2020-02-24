Beyoncé Kicks Off Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial With Performance of His "Favorite" Song

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 10:45 AM
Beyoncé is sending her love to a dear friend.
During Monday's celebration of life ceremony for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, "a very close friend of the Bryant family" helped kick off the very special event.
Joined by a special choir, Beyoncé took to the stage inside the Staples Center to perform her hit song "XO" followed by "Halo."
"I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs so I want to start that over but I want us to do it all together and I want you to sing it so loud that he hears your love," she told the packed venue where Kobe played thousands of games as a Los Angeles Lakers basketball player. "Are you ready? Love you."
Shortly after Kobe's death, Beyoncé took to social media and honored the NBA legend with a memorable photo of the father-daughter duo.
"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens," she captioned the photo. "You are deeply missed beloved Kobe."
Scott Varley/Orange County Register via ZUMA Wire
Beyoncé is just one of the many special guests expected to perform during the celebration of life. Jennifer Hudson and Alicia Keys are also expected to take the stage and deliver performances.
More than 20,000 people were able to attend today's celebration of life, where proceeds from ticket sales are benefiting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which honors the legacy of both Kobe and Gianna.
Attendees have been receiving a book filled with pictures of Kobe, Gianna and the Bryant family. The closing of the memorial program is a message from Kobe to his daughters.
"Lastly to our daughters…You guys know that if you do the work, you work hard enough, dreams come true. You know that, we all know that. But hopefully what you get from tonight is that those times when you get up early and you work hard; those times when you stay up late and you work hard; those times when don't feel like working – you're too tired, you don't want to push yourself – but you do it anyway," the message read. "That is actually the dream. That's the dream. It's not the destination, it's the journey. And if you guys can understand that, what you'll see happen is that you won't accomplish your dreams, your dreams won't come true, something greater will. And if you guys can understand that, then I'm doing my job as a father."
To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports. For more information or to donate, please click here.
