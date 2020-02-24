Inside Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Celebration of Life

Family, friends and fans are gathering at the Staples Center today to honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

It's been just under a month since the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people who passed away in the tragic crash on Jan. 26. Today, Feb. 24, a celebration of life is being held for Kobe and Gianna in downtown Los Angeles, at the place where Kobe built his legacy.

As previously announced, proceeds from ticket sales to the public memorial will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which honors the legacy of both Kobe and Gianna. The foundation was originally named the Mamba Sports Foundation, but Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, recently announced a name change because, "There is no #24 without #2."

Gianna, who wore the #2, was an avid basketball player, who had dreams of carrying on her dad's legacy in the game. She was a member of the Mamba Academy basketball team, while Kobe was the coach of her team.