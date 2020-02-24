Kobe Bryant's Life Celebrated During Public Memorial: Look Back at His Family Album

Kobe Bryant's legacy still lives on.

Just last month, the basketball legend passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, and seven others were victims in the tragic accident.

Today, Bryant's fans and family, including wife Vanessa Bryant, are paying their respects at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where a celebration of life is being held in his and his daughter's honor. Moreover, proceeds from the memorial service will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

At the time of Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa opened up about her heartache.

"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," she wrote on Instagram. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."