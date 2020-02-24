Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape in New York City Trial

A verdict has been reached in the yearslong case against Harvey Weinstein.

On Monday, a jury of seven men and five women came to a verdict in the 2-year trial, five days since deliberations began on Tuesday. The disgraced Hollywood producer, who has been the subject of dozens of various public sexual misconduct allegations since The New York Times and The New Yorker published sequential reports in 2017, was found guilty on two counts, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.

Weinstein, who has continuously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, was handcuffed and taken out of the courtroom after a request from his attorney for him to remain on his current bail package was denied. He will be sentenced on March 11. According to District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., the 67-year-old faces no less than five years and up to 25 years in prison for criminal sexual act in the first degree.

"It's a new day because Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for crimes he committed," Vance said while speaking before the press. "The women who came forward courageously and at great risk made that happen."

"This trial -- and the jury's decision today -- marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work," Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the TIME'S UP Foundation, said in a statement. "We owe a debt of gratitude to Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young and all the Silence Breakers for their bravery and resolve as they faced this man in court. We continue to believe them -- all of them -- and continue to be in solidarity with them."