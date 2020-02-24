Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland Twin in Sheer Dresses at Modern Family Wrap Party

The Dunphy sisters were style twins as they bid farewell to Modern Family

While the famous cast wrapped filming on the beloved ABC series on Friday, it was not the final goodbye for the stars of the long-running sitcom. On Saturday night, they gathered together to celebrate with a wrap party, where Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter proved just how in sync they are after a decade of playing sisters. 

As evidenced by photos Hyland shared on Instagram, the actresses posed together at the soirée in ruched, sheer black cocktail dresses—and the resemblance did not go unnoticed. 

"Love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you'll forever fight over the same professor," Hyland wrote. "We'll always be Dunphys and we'll always have each other."

Photos

Modern Family Cast's Last Day on Set

"You ladies both look [fire emoji]!!!" her fiancé Wells Adams commented. 

"You both look hawt," Justin Mikita, who is married to co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, added. "Holy s&$t mama!!!!!"

The ladies also posed with their on-screen brother, played by Nolan Gould, as well as co-star Chris Geere

In another sweet shot, Hyland hugged youngster Jeremy Maguire, the 8-year-old who plays Joe Pritchett and shared perhaps the sweetest tribute to his time on the show. 

"It was a really spectacular opportunity and, the cast and crew, I can't put into words from the bottom of my heart how amazing they were," he said in a video posted to Instagram. "They were so nice to me and the cast and crew made me feel part of the family."

