Hayden Panettiere Calls Ex Wladimir Klitschko the "Best Father Ever" Following Boyfriend's Arrest

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 6:22 AM

Hayden Panettiere, Wladimir Klitschko

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere has some kind words for her ex Wladimir Klitschko

The 30-year-old actress recently tweeted a photo of the 43-year-old boxer holding hands with their 5-year-old daughter Kaya. The sweet snapshot appeared to show the father-daughter duo dancing in front of a sparkly backdrop with colorful balloons.

"Best father ever," the Nashville star captioned the photo.

According to The Daily Mail, Panettiere also shared a photo her daughter sporting some adorable face paint and wrote "stunner" alongside the image.

However, fans didn't get to see the precious pics for long. Panettiere quickly deleted the tweets.

In addition to sharing and deleting the images, Panettiere engaged with a few of her followers, including one social media user who asked if Panettiere was OK.

"Always good," the celebrity replied along with a smiling emoji.

Panettiere and Klitschko broke up in 2018 after almost a decade together.

The former couple, who were at one point engaged, welcomed their daughter in 2014. They've since shielded the little one from the limelight and rarely share photos of Kaya on social media.

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko: Romance Rewind

Shortly after the split, Panettiere started dating her current boyfriend Brian Hickerson. In 2019, a judge ordered Hickerson to stay away from Panettiere following his arrest for alleged domestic violence. Hickerson pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence charge and the case was later dismissed.

Hickerson was also arrested for alleged domestic battery on February 14, 2020. He was released on a $5,000 bond later that day and is due back in court on March 12.

E! News reached out to Panettiere's rep and Hickerson's attorney shortly after his arrest but did not receive an immediate response.

