Jake Paul Deletes Zayn Malik Tweet After Gigi Hadid Diss

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 4:15 AM
Jake Paul is regretting that tweet about Zayn Malik.
Over the weekend, the YouTube star called out the former One Direction singer on social media over an alleged encounter in Las Vegas. It appears that the celebs crossed paths while in Sin City for the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II fight, and it's safe to say things didn't go very well.
"Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f--k off for no reason when I was being nice to him...." Jake, spelling the artist's name wrong, tweeted. "Zane ik you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha."
After seeing this tweet from Jake, Gigi Hadid hit "reply" to defend her man.
"Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie," the supermodel wrote. "Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ..."
After receiving backlash on social media for his post about Zayn, the 23-year-old deleted his tweet. He then shared a new post about drunk tweeting.
"someone needs to take my phone when i'm drunk because I am a f--king idiot," Jake tweeted Sunday night.
Zayn has yet to comment on any of Jake's tweets.
Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID
Gigi jumping to Zayn's defense further confirms the on-off couple's relationship status.
After taking some time apart, Gigi, 24, and Zayn, 27, reunited in late 2019. In early Jan. 2020, photos emerged of the couple celebrating his birthday with her family.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."
Earlier this month, Gigi shared a sweet tribute to her beau for Valentine's Day. So, it appears they're back on and going strong.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?